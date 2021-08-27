Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Matthias Hacker

Stand: 27.08.2021

27 August

Freitag, 27. August 2021

Courtney Barnett
Need A Little Time
Album: Tell Me How You Really Feel

J.J. Cale
Drifters Wife
Album: Grasshopper

Big Thief
Haley
Album: Capacity

Neil Young
On The Beach
Album: On The Beach

Cluster
Caramel
Album: Zuckerzeit

Ramones
I just wanna have something to do
Album: Road To Ruin

Evan Dando
Frying Pan
Album: Sweet Relief – A benefit for Victoria Williams

Roger Dean Miller
Dang Me
Album: Roger And Out

Roger Dean Miller
My uncle used to love me. but  she died
Album: Words And Music

Porter Wagoner
Rubber Room
Album: The Rubber Room

Kurt Vile
Rolling With The Flow
Album: Bottle It In

Meg Baird & Mary Lattimore
Damaged Sunset
Album: Ghost Forests


