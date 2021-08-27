Playlist Matthias Hacker

Freitag, 27. August 2021

Courtney Barnett

Need A Little Time

Album: Tell Me How You Really Feel

J.J. Cale

Drifters Wife

Album: Grasshopper

Big Thief

Haley

Album: Capacity

Neil Young

On The Beach

Album: On The Beach

Cluster

Caramel

Album: Zuckerzeit

Ramones

I just wanna have something to do

Album: Road To Ruin

Evan Dando

Frying Pan

Album: Sweet Relief – A benefit for Victoria Williams

Roger Dean Miller

Dang Me

Album: Roger And Out

Roger Dean Miller

My uncle used to love me. but she died

Album: Words And Music

Porter Wagoner

Rubber Room

Album: The Rubber Room

Kurt Vile

Rolling With The Flow

Album: Bottle It In