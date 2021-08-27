Playlist Matthias Hacker
Courtney Barnett
Need A Little Time
Album: Tell Me How You Really Feel
J.J. Cale
Drifters Wife
Album: Grasshopper
Big Thief
Haley
Album: Capacity
Neil Young
On The Beach
Album: On The Beach
Cluster
Caramel
Album: Zuckerzeit
Ramones
I just wanna have something to do
Album: Road To Ruin
Evan Dando
Frying Pan
Album: Sweet Relief – A benefit for Victoria Williams
Roger Dean Miller
Dang Me
Album: Roger And Out
Roger Dean Miller
My uncle used to love me. but she died
Album: Words And Music
Porter Wagoner
Rubber Room
Album: The Rubber Room
Kurt Vile
Rolling With The Flow
Album: Bottle It In
Meg Baird & Mary Lattimore
Damaged Sunset
Album: Ghost Forests