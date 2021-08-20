Playlist Sabine Gietzelt
20. August
Freitag, 20. August 2021
Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers
Hey little Inseckt
Album: Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers
Wire
I Am The Fly
Album: Charis Missing
Brian Eno & Robert Wyatt
Flies (The Plague of Flies)
The Book Of Knots ft. Blixa Bargeld
Drosophilia Melangoaster
Album: Garden of Fainting Stars
Sonovac
Human Fly
Album: I Hat Music (The Best of Output Recordings)
Fad Gadget
Insecticide
Album: The Best of Fad Gadget
Cavern Of Anti Matter
Insect Fear
Album: Void Beats / Invocation Trex
Jeffrey Lewis
Mosquito Mass Murderist
Album: A Turn In The Dream - Songs
Alex Chilton
Like Flies on Sherbert
Album: Like Flies on Sherbert
The Wasp Factory
If My Dog Goes
Album: The Wasp Factory
Ben Frost
Meg Ryans Eyes
Album: The Centre Cannot Hold
Ben Frost
All That you love will be eviscerated (Albini Swing Version)
Album: Threshold of Faith
The Red Paintings
Wasps
Lee Perry
Crickets in the moonlights
Album: Heavy Rain