Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 20.08.2021 23:05 Uhr

20 August

Freitag, 20. August 2021

Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers
Hey little Inseckt
Album: Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers

Wire
I Am The Fly
Album: Charis Missing

Brian Eno & Robert Wyatt
Flies (The Plague of Flies)

The Book Of Knots  ft. Blixa Bargeld
Drosophilia Melangoaster
Album: Garden of Fainting Stars

Sonovac
Human Fly
Album: I Hat Music (The Best of Output Recordings)

Fad Gadget
Insecticide
Album: The Best of Fad Gadget

Cavern Of Anti Matter
Insect Fear
Album: Void Beats / Invocation Trex

Jeffrey Lewis
Mosquito Mass Murderist
Album: A Turn In The Dream - Songs

Alex Chilton
Like Flies on Sherbert
Album: Like Flies on Sherbert

The Wasp Factory
If My Dog Goes
Album: The Wasp Factory

Ben Frost
Meg Ryans Eyes
Album: The Centre Cannot Hold

Ben Frost
All That you love will be eviscerated (Albini Swing Version)
Album: Threshold of Faith

The Red Paintings
Wasps

Lee Perry
Crickets in the moonlights
Album: Heavy Rain


