Playlist Ralf Summer
13. August
Freitag, 13. August 2021
DJ Food
Are You Afraid Of The Dark (All Covered In Darkness)
Album: Search Engine
Bonnie ´Prince´ Billie
I See A Darkness
Album: I See A Darkness
Anne Clark
Our Darkness
Album: V.A. Moodymann DJ-Kicks Volume 52
First Aid Kit
You Want It Darker
Album: Who By Fire – Live Tribute To Leonard Cohen
Darkside
The Limit
Album: Spiral
Nina Simone
Theme From “Middle of the Night”
Album: The Amazing Nina Simone
Danger Mouse & Sparklehorse
Dark Night Of The Soul ft David Lynch
Album: Dark Night Of The Soul
Hot Chip
Made In The Dark
Album: Made In The Dark
Dub Specialist
Darker Black
Album: Studio One Dub Fire Special
Frittenbude
Die Dunkelheit darf niemals siegen ft Jörkk Mechenbier
Album: Rote Sonne
DJ Healer
2 The Dark
Album: Nothing To Loose
Rosaceae
Im Dunkeln
Album: Efia