Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

0

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 13.08.2021

13 August

Freitag, 13. August 2021

DJ Food
Are You Afraid Of The Dark (All Covered In Darkness)
Album: Search Engine

Bonnie ´Prince´ Billie
I See A Darkness
Album: I See A Darkness

Anne Clark
Our Darkness
Album: V.A. Moodymann DJ-Kicks Volume 52

First Aid Kit
You Want It Darker
Album: Who By Fire – Live Tribute To Leonard Cohen

Darkside
The Limit
Album: Spiral

Nina Simone
Theme From “Middle of the Night”
Album: The Amazing Nina Simone

Danger Mouse & Sparklehorse
Dark Night Of The Soul ft David Lynch
Album: Dark Night Of The Soul

Hot Chip
Made In The Dark
Album: Made In The Dark

Dub Specialist
Darker Black
Album: Studio One Dub Fire Special

Frittenbude
Die Dunkelheit darf niemals siegen ft Jörkk Mechenbier
Album: Rote Sonne

DJ Healer
2 The Dark
Album: Nothing To Loose

Rosaceae
Im Dunkeln
Album: Efia


0