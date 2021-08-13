Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 13. August 2021

DJ Food

Are You Afraid Of The Dark (All Covered In Darkness)

Album: Search Engine

Bonnie ´Prince´ Billie

I See A Darkness

Album: I See A Darkness

Anne Clark

Our Darkness

Album: V.A. Moodymann DJ-Kicks Volume 52

First Aid Kit

You Want It Darker

Album: Who By Fire – Live Tribute To Leonard Cohen

Darkside

The Limit

Album: Spiral

Nina Simone

Theme From “Middle of the Night”

Album: The Amazing Nina Simone

Danger Mouse & Sparklehorse

Dark Night Of The Soul ft David Lynch

Album: Dark Night Of The Soul

Hot Chip

Made In The Dark

Album: Made In The Dark

Dub Specialist

Darker Black

Album: Studio One Dub Fire Special

Frittenbude

Die Dunkelheit darf niemals siegen ft Jörkk Mechenbier

Album: Rote Sonne

DJ Healer

2 The Dark

Album: Nothing To Loose