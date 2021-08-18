Playlist Barbara Streidl
Dominique Fils-Aimé
Stand by me
Album: Three Little Words
The Wainwright Sisters
El Condor Pasa
Album: Songs in the dark
Sarah Walk
Nothing compares 2 U
Album: Simply
Hole
It's all over now Baby Blue
Album: The Crow
Antony & The Johnsons
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Album: I'm Not THere Soundtrack
Emmylou Harris
Tougher than the rest
Album: Brankd new Dance
Patti Smith
Smells Like Teen Spirit
Album: Outside Society
Lana del Rey
Blue Velvet
Album: Born to die
The Cranberries
In The Ghetto
Album: Wake up and smell the coffee
Carla Bruni
Miss you
Album: French touch
Lucia Cadotsch
I thingk it's going to rain today
Album: Speak Low
Aretha Franklin
R.E.S.P.E.C.T.
Album: Blues Brothers 2000
Blondie
Heroes Live
Album: Singles Collection