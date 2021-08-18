Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 18.08.2021 23:05 Uhr

Dominique Fils-Aimé
Stand by me
Album: Three Little Words

The Wainwright Sisters
El Condor Pasa
Album: Songs in the dark

Sarah Walk
Nothing compares 2 U
Album: Simply

Hole
It's all over now Baby Blue
Album: The Crow

Antony & The Johnsons
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Album: I'm Not THere Soundtrack

Emmylou Harris
Tougher than the rest
Album: Brankd new Dance

Patti Smith
Smells Like Teen Spirit
Album: Outside Society

Lana del Rey
Blue Velvet
Album: Born to die

The Cranberries
In The Ghetto
Album: Wake up and smell the coffee

Carla Bruni
Miss you
Album: French touch

Lucia Cadotsch
I thingk it's going to rain today
Album: Speak Low

Aretha Franklin
R.E.S.P.E.C.T.
Album: Blues Brothers 2000

Blondie
Heroes Live
Album: Singles Collection


