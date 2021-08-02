Playlist Ralf Summer
02. August
Montag, 02. August 2021
Lump
Bloom At Night
Album: Animal
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Run Run Run
Album: V.A. I´ll Be Your Mirror -A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico
Sly & The Family Stone
Everyday People
Album: Stand
The Meters
Cissy Strut
Album: The Meters
Jerry Dammers / The Specials
Ghost Town (Original Demo) Record Store Day 2021
Album: At The Home Organ Demos 1980-82
Elijah Minnelli
Slats
Album: Slats
Yaya Bey
September_13th__DJ_Nativesun_Remix_
Album: Song
Kasper Björke
Glassy
Album: Sprinkles
James Blake
Say What You Will
Album: Friends That Break Your Heart
Enji
I´m Glad There Is You
Ursgal
Aamina Camaari
Rag Waa Nacab Iyo Nasteexo (Men Are Cruel Kind)
Album: V.A. Sweet As Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From The Horn Of Africa
Elninodiablo
Monks On Acid
Album: Into The Great Unknown EP
ZZ Top
I Thank You
Album: Deguello