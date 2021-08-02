Playlist Ralf Summer

Montag, 02. August 2021

Lump

Bloom At Night

Album: Animal

Kurt Vile & The Violators

Run Run Run

Album: V.A. I´ll Be Your Mirror -A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico

Sly & The Family Stone

Everyday People

Album: Stand

The Meters

Cissy Strut

Album: The Meters

Jerry Dammers / The Specials

Ghost Town (Original Demo) Record Store Day 2021

Album: At The Home Organ Demos 1980-82

Elijah Minnelli

Slats

Album: Slats

Yaya Bey

September_13th__DJ_Nativesun_Remix_

Album: Song

Kasper Björke

Glassy

Album: Sprinkles

James Blake

Say What You Will

Album: Friends That Break Your Heart

Enji

I´m Glad There Is You

Ursgal

Aamina Camaari

Rag Waa Nacab Iyo Nasteexo (Men Are Cruel Kind)

Album: V.A. Sweet As Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From The Horn Of Africa

Elninodiablo

Monks On Acid

Album: Into The Great Unknown EP