Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß
28. Juli
Mittwoch, 28. Juli 2021
Torres
Three Futures
Album: Three Futures
Torres
Gracious Day
Album: Sivler Tongue
Torres
Don't Go Putting Wishes In My Heas
Album: Thirstier
Garbage
Uncomfortably Me
Album: No Gods No Masters
Garbage
Only Happy When It Rains
Album: Garbage
Sleater-Kinney
Complex Female Characters
Album: Path of Wellness
The War on Drugs
Living Proof
Album: Single
Brandi Carlile
Right on Time
Album: Single
The Highwomen
Highwomen
Album: The Highwomen
Squirrel Flower
I'll Go Running
Album: Contact Sports
Squirrel Flower
Not Your Prey
Album: Contact Sports
Drug Store Romeos
Bow Wow
Album: Drug Store Romeo
Mega Bog
Station to Station
Album: Life, and Another
Clairo
Blouse
Album: Sling