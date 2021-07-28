Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Stand: 28.07.2021 23:05 Uhr

Torres
Three Futures
Album: Three Futures

Torres
Gracious Day
Album: Sivler Tongue

Torres
Don't Go Putting Wishes In My Heas
Album: Thirstier

Garbage
Uncomfortably Me
Album: No Gods No Masters

Garbage
Only Happy When It Rains
Album: Garbage

Sleater-Kinney
Complex Female Characters
Album: Path of Wellness

The War on Drugs
Living Proof
Album: Single

Brandi Carlile
Right on Time
Album: Single

The Highwomen
Highwomen
Album: The Highwomen

Squirrel Flower
I'll Go Running
Album: Contact Sports

Squirrel Flower
Not Your Prey
Album: Contact Sports

Drug Store Romeos
Bow Wow
Album: Drug Store Romeo

Mega Bog
Station to Station
Album: Life, and Another

Clairo
Blouse
Album: Sling


