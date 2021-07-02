Playlist Michael Bartle

Freitag, 02. Juli 2021

Grobschnitt

Mühlheim Special

Album: Solar Music Live

Faust

So Far

Album: So Far

The Doors

Touch Me

Album: The Soft Parade

Sweet Smoke

Baby Night

Album: Just a poke

Acid Rooster

Oculatus Abyss

Album: Acid Rooster

Harmonia

Deluxe (Immer wieder)

Album: Deluxe

The Zombies

A rose for emily

Album: Odessey and Oracle

Grateful Dead

That’s it for the other one

Album: Anthem of the sun

13th Floor Elevator

Roller Coaster

Album: The psycedelic sounds of