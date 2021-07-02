Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

0

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 02.07.2021 23:05 Uhr

02 Juli

Freitag, 02. Juli 2021

Grobschnitt
Mühlheim Special
Album: Solar Music Live

Faust
So Far
Album: So Far

The Doors
Touch Me
Album: The Soft Parade

Sweet Smoke
Baby Night
Album: Just a poke

Acid Rooster
Oculatus Abyss
Album: Acid Rooster

Harmonia
Deluxe (Immer wieder)
Album: Deluxe

The Zombies
A rose for emily
Album: Odessey and Oracle

Grateful Dead
That’s it for the other one
Album: Anthem of the sun

13th Floor Elevator
Roller Coaster
Album: The psycedelic sounds of

Lana Del Rey
Love you like a woman
Album: Chemtrails over the country club


0