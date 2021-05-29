Playlist Michael Bartle

Samstag, 29. Mai 2021

Suzi Cream Cheese

She’s uptown

Album: Baby, it’s time

Superpitcher

Rabbits in a hurry

Album: Rabbits in a hurry

Sofia Kourtesis

By your side

Album: By your side

Ranil

Cumbia Sin Norte

Album: Ranil Y Su Conjunto Tropical

Los Destellos

Guajira Sicedelico

Album: Los Destellos

Ray Barretto

Te Traigo Guajira

Album: DIV: Tesoros De La Musica Latina Vol.3

Markolino Dimond con Frankie Dante

Los Rumberos

Album: Beethoven’s V

Sweet Smoke

Baby Night

Album: Just a poke

Jeremy and the Satyrs

In the world of glass treardrops

Album: Jeremy and the Satyrs

Beastie Boys

Sure Shot

Album: Ill communication

Roger Fakhr

Hard to come back wet

Album: Fine away