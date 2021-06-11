Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Freitag, 11. Juni 2021

Liquid Liquid

Groupmegroup

Album: Slip In And Out Of The Phenomenon

Hildegard

Jour3

Album: Hildegard

Liquid Liquid

Lock Groove (in)

Album: Slip In And Out Of The Phenomenon

Tricky

The Moment I Feared

Album: Angels With Dirty faces

Waldskin

The Shore

Album: Clarity Before The Crash

Danielle De Picciotto

The Miracle of the Dead Trees

Album: The Element Of Love

Idles

Damaged Goods

Album: The Problem Of Leisure - A Celebration Of Andy Gill & The Gang Of Four

Gang Of Four

Anthrax

Album: Return The Gift

Liquid Liquid

Cavern

Album: Slip In And Out Of The Phenomenon

B Recordings

Shine

Album: Shine

B Recordings

Superlava

Album: Shine