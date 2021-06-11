Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 11.06.2021 23:05 Uhr

11 Juni

Freitag, 11. Juni 2021

Liquid Liquid
Groupmegroup
Album: Slip In And Out Of The Phenomenon

Hildegard
Jour3
Album: Hildegard

Liquid Liquid
Lock Groove (in)
Album: Slip In And Out Of The Phenomenon

Tricky
The Moment I Feared
Album: Angels With Dirty faces

Waldskin
The Shore
Album: Clarity Before The Crash

Danielle De Picciotto
The Miracle of the Dead Trees
Album: The Element Of Love

Idles
Damaged Goods
Album: The Problem Of Leisure - A Celebration Of Andy Gill & The Gang Of Four

Gang Of Four
Anthrax
Album: Return The Gift

Liquid Liquid
Cavern
Album: Slip In And Out Of The Phenomenon

B Recordings
Shine
Album: Shine

B Recordings
Superlava
Album: Shine

San Holo
Make This Moment Last
Album: Bb u ok?


