Playlist Sabine Gietzelt
11. Juni
Freitag, 11. Juni 2021
Liquid Liquid
Groupmegroup
Album: Slip In And Out Of The Phenomenon
Hildegard
Jour3
Album: Hildegard
Liquid Liquid
Lock Groove (in)
Album: Slip In And Out Of The Phenomenon
Tricky
The Moment I Feared
Album: Angels With Dirty faces
Waldskin
The Shore
Album: Clarity Before The Crash
Danielle De Picciotto
The Miracle of the Dead Trees
Album: The Element Of Love
Idles
Damaged Goods
Album: The Problem Of Leisure - A Celebration Of Andy Gill & The Gang Of Four
Gang Of Four
Anthrax
Album: Return The Gift
Liquid Liquid
Cavern
Album: Slip In And Out Of The Phenomenon
B Recordings
Shine
Album: Shine
B Recordings
Superlava
Album: Shine
San Holo
Make This Moment Last
Album: Bb u ok?