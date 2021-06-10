Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Angie Portmann

Stand: 10.06.2021 23:05 Uhr

10 Juni

Donnerstag, 10. Juni 2021

Jeb Loy Nichols
Living it up
Album: Jeb Loy

Jeb Loy Nichols
The world loves a fool
Album: Jeb Loy

Maxi Pongratz, Micha Acher & Verstärkung
Luftsieb Frachter
Album: Musik für Flugräder

Fritzi Ernst
Keine Termine
Album: Keine Termine

Fritzi Ernst
Wieder einen gebaut
Album: Keine Termine

Sleater Kinney
High in the grass
Album: Path of wellness

Red Ribbon
Planet X
Album: Planet X

Islands
A passionale age
Album: Islomania

Islands
(We like to) do it with the lights on
Album: Islomania

LionLion
What remains
Album: Perspective

Migos
Straightenin'
Album: Culture III

Loraine James
Insecure behaviour and fuckery
Album: Reflection


