Playlist Angie Portmann
20. Mai
Donnerstag, 20. Mai 2021
Jan Delay
Spass feat Denyo
Album: Earth, Wind & FEiern
Chai
In Pink feat MNDSGN
Album: Wink
Chai
Donuts Mind If I do
Album: Wink
Lambchop
Fuku
Album: Showtunes
Indigo Sparke
Undone
Album: Echo
Gruff Rhys
Mausoleum Of My Former Self
Album: Seeking New Gods
Lord Huron
Long Lost
Album: Long Lost
Colleen
Gazing At Taurus - Santa Eulalia
Album: The Tunnel And The Clearing
Sons of Raphael
I Sing Songs For The Dead
Album: Full Throated Messianic Homage
Sunroof
1.4.
Album: Electronic Music. Improvisations Vol. 1