Playlist Angie Portmann

Stand: 20.05.2021 23:05 Uhr

20 Mai

Donnerstag, 20. Mai 2021

Jan Delay
Spass feat Denyo
Album: Earth, Wind & FEiern

Chai
In Pink feat MNDSGN
Album: Wink

Chai
Donuts Mind If I do
Album: Wink

Lambchop
Fuku
Album: Showtunes

Indigo Sparke
Undone
Album: Echo

Gruff Rhys
Mausoleum Of My Former Self
Album: Seeking New Gods

Lord Huron
Long Lost
Album: Long Lost

Colleen
Gazing At Taurus - Santa Eulalia
Album: The Tunnel And The Clearing

Sons of Raphael
I Sing Songs For The Dead
Album: Full Throated Messianic Homage

Sunroof
1.4.
Album: Electronic Music. Improvisations Vol. 1


