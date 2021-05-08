Playlist Karl Bruckmaier

Samstag, 08. Mai 2021

Van Morrison

Western Man

Album: Latest Record Project Vol. 1

Van Morrison

Mistaken Identity

Album: Latest Record Project Vol. 1

Bob Dylan

Sign on the window (Take 1)

Album: The 50th Anniversary Collection 1970

Ralph Stanley

That Lonesome Old Song

Album: Something Old, Something New

John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band

Keen Rambler

Album: Leftover Feelings

Bill Mackay & Nathan Bowles

The i in Silence

Album: Keys

Matt Sweeney & Bonnie “Prince” Billy

Not Fooling

Album: Superwolves

The Golden Creek

Spastic Little Shadows

Album: Heartbreaks and Breakdowns

Attwenger

damlaung

Album: drum

Geoff Muldaur

Heavenly Grass

Album: His Last Letter

Frode Haltli w. Avant Folk

Doggerland

Album: II