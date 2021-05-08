Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Karl Bruckmaier

Stand: 08.05.2021 23:05 Uhr

08 Mai

Samstag, 08. Mai 2021

Van Morrison
Western Man
Album: Latest Record Project Vol. 1

Van Morrison
Mistaken Identity
Album: Latest Record Project Vol. 1

Bob Dylan
Sign on the window (Take 1)
Album: The 50th Anniversary Collection 1970

Ralph Stanley
That Lonesome Old Song
Album: Something Old, Something New

John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band
Keen Rambler
Album: Leftover Feelings

Bill Mackay & Nathan Bowles
The i in Silence
Album: Keys

Matt Sweeney & Bonnie “Prince” Billy
Not Fooling
Album: Superwolves

The Golden Creek
Spastic Little Shadows
Album: Heartbreaks and Breakdowns

Attwenger
damlaung
Album: drum

Geoff Muldaur
Heavenly Grass
Album: His Last Letter

Frode Haltli w. Avant Folk
Doggerland
Album: II

Van Morrison
Up County Down
Album: Latest Record Project Vol. 1