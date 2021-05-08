Playlist Karl Bruckmaier
08. Mai
Samstag, 08. Mai 2021
Van Morrison
Western Man
Album: Latest Record Project Vol. 1
Van Morrison
Mistaken Identity
Album: Latest Record Project Vol. 1
Bob Dylan
Sign on the window (Take 1)
Album: The 50th Anniversary Collection 1970
Ralph Stanley
That Lonesome Old Song
Album: Something Old, Something New
John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band
Keen Rambler
Album: Leftover Feelings
Bill Mackay & Nathan Bowles
The i in Silence
Album: Keys
Matt Sweeney & Bonnie “Prince” Billy
Not Fooling
Album: Superwolves
The Golden Creek
Spastic Little Shadows
Album: Heartbreaks and Breakdowns
Attwenger
damlaung
Album: drum
Geoff Muldaur
Heavenly Grass
Album: His Last Letter
Frode Haltli w. Avant Folk
Doggerland
Album: II
Van Morrison
Up County Down
Album: Latest Record Project Vol. 1