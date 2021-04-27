Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 27.04.2021

Tony Allen
Stumbling down
There is no End

Danger Dan
Seit du gesagt hast
Reflexionen aus dem beschönigten Leben

Cler
A Wöd
Wöd

Ja, Panik
Apocalypse or Revolution
Die Gruppe

Fehlfarben
Paul ist tot
Monarchie und Alltag

Mapstation
The City in
My Frequencies, when we

Dawn Richard
Nostalgia
Second Line: An Electro Revival

Godspeed You! Black Emperor
First of the last Glaciers
G_d's Pee at State's End

Genesis
Hairless Heart
The Lamb lies down on Broadway

Genesis
Counting out time
The Lamb lies down on Broadway

Besnard Lakes
Blackstrap
The Besnard Lakes are the last of the Great Thundestorm Warnings

Eydis Evensen
Innsti Kjarni og Tilbrigdi
Bylur


