Playlist Karl Bruckmaier
01. Mai
Samstag, 01. Mai 2021
Bill Callahan, Bonnie Prince Billy, Alasdair Roberts
I've Made Up My Mind
Album: Single
Alasdair Roberts
Unsere alte Kath
BR Produktion "Corona Lounge Konzert"
Alasdair Roberts
The Flyting of Grief an Joy (Eternal Return)
BR Produktion "Corona Lounge Konzert"
Alasdair Roberts
The Old Meen of the Shells
BR Produktion "Corona Lounge Konzert"
Alasdair Roberts
Willie Leonard
BR Produktion "Corona Lounge Konzert"
Alasdair Roberts
Hymn of Welcome
BR Produktion "Corona Lounge Konzert"
Alasdair Roberts
I Had a Little Boat
BR Produktion "Corona Lounge Konzert"
Alasdair Roberts
Hurricane Brown
BR Produktion "Corona Lounge Konzert"
Alasdair Roberts
The Evening is Growing Dim
BR Produktion "Corona Lounge Konzert"
Alasdair Roberts
I Went Hunting
BR Produktion "Corona Lounge Konzert"
Alasdair Roberts
The Undiscovered Land
BR Produktion "Corona Lounge Konzert"
Alasdair Roberts
A Lyke Wake Dirge
BR Produktion "Corona Lounge Konzert"