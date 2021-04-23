Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Thomas Meinecke

Stand: 23.04.2021 23:05 Uhr

23 April

Freitag, 23. April 2021

Serpentwithfeet
Malik
Album: Deacon

Serpentwithfeet
Wood Boy
Album: Deacon

John Legend
Slow Cooker
Album: Bigger Love

Raphael Saadiq
Excuse Me
Album: Instant Vintage

Raphael Saadiq
Instant Vintage (Hidden Track)
Album: Instant Vintage

Moodymann
Do Wrong
Album: Taken Away

Moodymann
Slow Down
Album: Taken Away

Arlo Parks
London Poem
Album: Super Sad Generation

Arlo Parks
Eugene
Album: Collapsed in Sunbeams

Tyler the Creator
Boyfriend
Album: Igor

Tyler the Creator
Running Out of Time
Album: Igor

Adrian Younge
The Black Broadcast
Album: The American Negro

Adrian Younge
Revolutionize
Album: The American Negro

Winston Neale / Quiet Village
Sinnerman Quiet Village Remix
EP


