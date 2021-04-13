Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 13.04.2021

13 April

Dienstag, 13. April 2021

Christian Kjellvander
Process of Pyoneers
About Love and Loving again

Piers Facchini
Foghorn Calling
Shapes of the Fall

Ballaké Sissoko
Kadidja
Djourou

Samba Touré
Fondo
Binga

Son Lux
A different Kind of Love
Tomorrows III

Japan
Ghosts
Tin Drum

Der Plan
Tanz den Gummitwist (Kitschfinger Remix)
Pocket EP

Steiner und Madlaina
Prost mein Schatz
Wünsch mir Glück

Trixsi
7 oder 9
Frau Gott

Jimi Tenor
O-Sex
Deep Sound Listening (1993-2000)

Low Island
What the Hell (are you gonna do now?)
If you could have it all again

Àbase X Zeitgeist
Body Mind Spirit
Body Mind Spirit EP


