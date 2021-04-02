Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 02.04.2021 23:05 Uhr

02 April

Freitag, 02. April 2021

Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18
Ar Ôl Y Glaw
Album: Mas

Arab Strap
Fable of the urban fox
Album: As Days Get Dark

Arab Strap
I was once a week man
Album: As Days Get Dark

Mogwai
Supposedly, We Were Nightmares
Album: As The Love Continues

James Yorkston & The Second HandOchestra
Ella Mary Leather
Album: The Wide, Wide River

James Yorkston And The Athletes
Surf Song
Album: Just Beyond the River

Nick Cave, Warren Ellis
Old Time
Album: Camage

Shakey Graves
Built To Roam
Album: Roll the Bones X

Shakey Graves
Unlucky Sink
Album: Roll The Bones X

Nick Cave, Warren Ellis
White Elephant
Album: Camage

Springintgut
Ode To Yakushima (Hey-Ø-Hansen Remix)
Album: Wher We Need No Map Remixes

Nick Cave, Warren Ellis
Camage
Album: Camage


