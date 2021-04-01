Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 01.04.2021 23:05 Uhr

01 April

Donnerstag, 01. April 2021

Daniel Lanois
(Under The) Heavy Sun
Album: Under The Heavy Sun

Mello Music Group
One of the Last (feat. Marlowe)
Album: Bushido

tUnE-yArDs
Cannonball (The Breeders Cover)
Album: V.A. Bills & Aches & Blues (40 years of 4AD)

Dry Cleaning
Scratchcard Lanyard
Album: New Long Leg

João Selva
Devagar
Album: Navegar

Flock of Dimes
2 Heads
Album: Head of Roses

Facta
On Deck
Album: Blush

Gary Bartz, Adrian Younge, Ali Shaheed Muhammad
Spiritual Ideation
Album: JID 006

Godspeed You Black Emperor!
Fire At Static Valley
Album: G_d´s Pee At State End!

My Bloody Valentine
Only Shallow
Album: Loveless

Nils Frahm
Because This Must Be
Album: Graz

Truccy
Kenyatta
Album: Kenyatte EP


