Playlist Ralf Summer
01. April
Donnerstag, 01. April 2021
Daniel Lanois
(Under The) Heavy Sun
Album: Under The Heavy Sun
Mello Music Group
One of the Last (feat. Marlowe)
Album: Bushido
tUnE-yArDs
Cannonball (The Breeders Cover)
Album: V.A. Bills & Aches & Blues (40 years of 4AD)
Dry Cleaning
Scratchcard Lanyard
Album: New Long Leg
João Selva
Devagar
Album: Navegar
Flock of Dimes
2 Heads
Album: Head of Roses
Facta
On Deck
Album: Blush
Gary Bartz, Adrian Younge, Ali Shaheed Muhammad
Spiritual Ideation
Album: JID 006
Godspeed You Black Emperor!
Fire At Static Valley
Album: G_d´s Pee At State End!
My Bloody Valentine
Only Shallow
Album: Loveless
Nils Frahm
Because This Must Be
Album: Graz
Truccy
Kenyatta
Album: Kenyatte EP