Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

0

Playlist Matthias Röckl

Stand: 31.03.2021 23:05 Uhr

31 März

Mittwoch, 31. März 2021

Amythyst Kia
Black Myself
Album: Black Myself

Rhinannon Giddens
Mountain Banjo
Album: The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2 (Original Soundtrack)

Ben Harper
Black Eyed Dog
Album: Black Eyed Dog

Rhinannon Giddens
Don’t Call Me Names
Album: Don’t Call Me Names

Dom Flemons
Steel Pony Blues
Album: Black Cowboys

Andra Day
Tigress & Tweed
Album: The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Music from the Motion Picture)

Serpentwithfeet
Amir
Album: Deacon

Jazmine Sullivan
Lost One
Album: Heaux Tales

Armand Hammer
Sir Benni Miles
Album: Haram

Aesop Rock
Long Legged Larry
Album: Long Legged Larry

Aesop Rock
Kirby
Album: The Impossible Kid

Azymuth, Adrian Young, Ali Shaheed Muhammad
Friendship Samba
Album: Azymuth JID004

Ruben Blades & Fania Allstars
Juan Pachanga
Album: Bohemio Y Poeta


0