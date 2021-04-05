Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 05.04.2021

Carlos Cipa
Arkata
Album: Munich Sessions 

Carlos Cipa
I wanted you to know 
Album: Munich Sessions 

Dr. Lonnie Smith feat. Iggy Pop
Why Can't We Live Together 
Album: Breathe

Dr. Lonnie Smith
Epistrophy - Live Clark
Album: Breathe

Gary Bartz, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad
Blue Jungles 
Album: JID006

Adrian Younge
Disadvantaged Without A Title
Album: The American Negro 

Adrian Younge
Mama You Will Make It   
Album: The American Negro

Anthony Joseph
Calling England Home 
Album: The Rich Are Only Defeated When Running For Their Lives

Archie Shepp
Malcolm, Malcolm - Semper Malcolm
Album: Fire Music

Archie Shepp & Jason Moran
Go down
Album: Let my people go  

Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra
Movement 7
Album: Promises  


