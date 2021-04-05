Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Montag, 05. April 2021

Carlos Cipa

Arkata

Album: Munich Sessions

Carlos Cipa

I wanted you to know

Album: Munich Sessions

Dr. Lonnie Smith feat. Iggy Pop

Why Can't We Live Together

Album: Breathe

Dr. Lonnie Smith

Epistrophy - Live Clark

Album: Breathe

Gary Bartz, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad

Blue Jungles

Album: JID006

Adrian Younge

Disadvantaged Without A Title

Album: The American Negro

Adrian Younge

Mama You Will Make It

Album: The American Negro

Anthony Joseph

Calling England Home

Album: The Rich Are Only Defeated When Running For Their Lives

Archie Shepp

Malcolm, Malcolm - Semper Malcolm

Album: Fire Music

Archie Shepp & Jason Moran

Go down

Album: Let my people go