Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 11.03.2021 23:05 Uhr

11 März

Donnerstag, 11. März 2021

Valerie June
Call Me A Fool
Album: The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers

DJ Muggs the Black Goat
The Chosen One
Album: Dies Occidendum

Driftmachine
Memories Of The Lakeside
Album: Spume & Recollection

Repair
Gaslight
Album: Ashes under the Bed

Caribou
You and I (Jessy Lanza Remix)
Album: Suddenly Remixes

Perfume Genius
Without You (Jim-E Stack)
Album: Immediately Remixes

HVOB
Blame Game
Album: Live in London

Frauenstrasse
Officer
Album: V.A. Alternative Faktken 2

Whitey
Running away to the Moon
Album: Lost Songs vgol 2: Bohemia Road

Nubiyan Twist
If I Know feat Kog
Album: Freedom Fables

Myles Sanko
Freedom Is You
Album: Memories of Love (Deluxe Version)

Boozoo Bajou
Auxerre
Album: Lambique

June Cocó
Circles (by Micronaut)
Album: Métamorphoses