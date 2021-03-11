Playlist Ralf Summer
11. März
Donnerstag, 11. März 2021
Valerie June
Call Me A Fool
Album: The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers
DJ Muggs the Black Goat
The Chosen One
Album: Dies Occidendum
Driftmachine
Memories Of The Lakeside
Album: Spume & Recollection
Repair
Gaslight
Album: Ashes under the Bed
Caribou
You and I (Jessy Lanza Remix)
Album: Suddenly Remixes
Perfume Genius
Without You (Jim-E Stack)
Album: Immediately Remixes
HVOB
Blame Game
Album: Live in London
Frauenstrasse
Officer
Album: V.A. Alternative Faktken 2
Whitey
Running away to the Moon
Album: Lost Songs vgol 2: Bohemia Road
Nubiyan Twist
If I Know feat Kog
Album: Freedom Fables
Myles Sanko
Freedom Is You
Album: Memories of Love (Deluxe Version)
Boozoo Bajou
Auxerre
Album: Lambique
June Cocó
Circles (by Micronaut)
Album: Métamorphoses