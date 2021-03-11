Playlist Ralf Summer

Donnerstag, 11. März 2021

Valerie June

Call Me A Fool

Album: The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers

DJ Muggs the Black Goat

The Chosen One

Album: Dies Occidendum

Driftmachine

Memories Of The Lakeside

Album: Spume & Recollection

Repair

Gaslight

Album: Ashes under the Bed

Caribou

You and I (Jessy Lanza Remix)

Album: Suddenly Remixes

Perfume Genius

Without You (Jim-E Stack)

Album: Immediately Remixes

HVOB

Blame Game

Album: Live in London

Frauenstrasse

Officer

Album: V.A. Alternative Faktken 2

Whitey

Running away to the Moon

Album: Lost Songs vgol 2: Bohemia Road

Nubiyan Twist

If I Know feat Kog

Album: Freedom Fables

Myles Sanko

Freedom Is You

Album: Memories of Love (Deluxe Version)

Boozoo Bajou

Auxerre

Album: Lambique