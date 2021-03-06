Playlist Karl Bruckmaier
06. März
Samstag, 06. März 2021
Canned Heat
Going Up the Country
Album:
The Dead South
Heaven in a Wheel Barrow
Album: Served Live
The Ebony Hillbillies
Sexual Healing
Album: Trimmin‘ Da Fat
Hubert Sumlin
Rock Me
Album: NY 95
Dave Alvin
Krazy and Ignaz
Album: From an Old Guitar
Gregory Page
Miss the Mississippi
Album: One Hell of a Memory
Loudon Wainwright III
My Blue Heaven
Album: I’d Rather Lead a Band
Bill Stone
Charlotte’s Town
Album: Stone
Anthony Moore
Stitch in Time
Album: Out
Herman Dune
Say You Love Me Too
Album: Notes from Vinegar Hill
Herman Dune
Vinegar Hill
Album: Notes from Vinegar Hill
Matt Sweeney and Bonnie Prince Billy
Make Worry for Me
Album: Superwolves
Terry Gross
Specificity
Album: Soft Opening