Playlist Karl Bruckmaier

Stand: 06.03.2021

06 März

Samstag, 06. März 2021

Canned Heat
Going Up the Country
Album:

The Dead South
Heaven in a Wheel Barrow
Album: Served Live

The Ebony Hillbillies
Sexual Healing
Album: Trimmin‘ Da Fat

Hubert Sumlin
Rock Me
Album: NY 95

Dave Alvin
Krazy and Ignaz
Album: From an Old Guitar

Gregory Page
Miss the Mississippi
Album: One Hell of a Memory

Loudon Wainwright III
My Blue Heaven
Album: I’d Rather Lead a Band

Bill Stone
Charlotte’s Town
Album: Stone

Anthony Moore
Stitch in Time
Album: Out

Herman Dune
Say You Love Me Too
Album: Notes from Vinegar Hill

Herman Dune
Vinegar Hill
Album: Notes from Vinegar Hill

Matt Sweeney and Bonnie Prince Billy
Make Worry for Me
Album: Superwolves

Terry Gross
Specificity
Album: Soft Opening


