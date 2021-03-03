Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Mittwoch, 03. März 2021

CHAI

Maybe Chocolate Chips feat. Ric Wilson

Album: Single

Nana Yamoto

Fantasy

Album: Before Sunrise

Mariya Takeuchi

Plastic Love

Album: Expressions (Compilation)

Mishio Ogawa

Hikari No Ito Kin No Ito

Album: Somewhere Between: Mutant Pop, Electronic Minimalism & Shadow Sounds of Japan 1980-1988 (Compilation)

Hiroshi Yoshimura

Creek

Album: Green

Kim Jung Mi

Haenim

Album: Now

park hye jin & Nosaj Thing

Clouds

Album: Single

Mindy Meng Wang & Tim Shiel

Sleeping Tiger on the Bund

Album: Tiger

Mogwai

Ritchie Sacramento

Album: As the Love Continues

Belle and Sebastian

The Boy With The Arab Strap

Album: The Boy With The Arab Strap

Arab Strap

The First Big Weekend

Album: The Week Never Starts Round here