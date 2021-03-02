Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 02.03.2021

02 März

Dienstag, 02. März 2021

Nick Cave & Waren Ellis
Hand of God
Album: Carnage

Xixa
May they call us home
Album: Genesis

Calexico
Ballad of cable Hogue
Album: Hot Rail

Real Estate
Half a Human
Single

Wishbone Ash
Sometime World
Album: Argus

Arab Strap
The Turning of our Bones
Album: As Days get dark

Virginia Wing
Moon turns Tides
Album: Private Life

Pet Shop Boys
West End Girls
Single

Martin Rev
Be mine
Album: See me ridin’

Neuzeitliche Bodenbeläge
Gelb’s Groove
Album: Der Große Preis

Ikoqwe
Bulubulu
Album: The Beginnnig, the Medium, the End and the Infinite

Regener Pappik Busch
Round Midnight
Album: Ask me now


