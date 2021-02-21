Playlist Matthias Röckl
21. Februar
Sonntag, 21. Februar 2021
Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, Matt Sweeney
Hall of Deaths
Album: Superwolves
Lomelda
Hannah Sun
Album: Hannah
Serpent With Feet
A Comma
Album: Apparition
Serpent With Feet
Fellowship
Album: Deacon
Bomba Estereo
Soy Yo
Album: Amanecer
Bomba Estereo
Agua
Album: Agua
The Far East Band
I'm In Love
Album: New York is for lovers
Misses Misty
Mellow Mellow Ride On
Album: Mellow Mellow Ride On
The Menahan Street Band
Queens Highway
Album: The Exciting Sounds Of The Menahan Street Band
The Menahan Street Band
Midnight Morning
Album: The Exciting Sounds Of The Menahan Street Band
The Budos Band
Long in the tooth
Album: The Budos Band
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, Kamasi Washington
First Responders
Album: Dinner Party