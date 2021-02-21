Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Matthias Röckl

Stand: 21.02.2021 23:05 Uhr

21 Februar

Sonntag, 21. Februar 2021

Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, Matt Sweeney
Hall of Deaths
Album: Superwolves

Lomelda
Hannah Sun
Album: Hannah

Serpent With Feet
A Comma
Album: Apparition

Serpent With Feet
Fellowship
Album: Deacon

Bomba Estereo
Soy Yo
Album: Amanecer

Bomba Estereo
Agua
Album: Agua

The Far East Band
I'm In Love
Album: New York is for lovers

Misses Misty
Mellow Mellow Ride On
Album: Mellow Mellow Ride On

The Menahan Street Band
Queens Highway
Album: The Exciting Sounds Of The Menahan Street Band

The Menahan Street Band
Midnight Morning
Album: The Exciting Sounds Of The Menahan Street Band

The Budos Band
Long in the tooth
Album: The Budos Band

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, Kamasi Washington
First Responders
Album: Dinner Party


