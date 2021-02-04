Playlist Ralf Summer

Montag, 15. Februar 2021

The KLF

Atlantic City To Philadelphia

Album: Come Down Dawn

The KLF

Elvis On The Radio, Steel Guitar In My Soul

Album: Chill Out

Horsegirl

Ballroom Dance Scene

Single

The Go-Betweens

The House That Jack Kerouac Built

Album: Tallulah

Virginia Wing

Eight Hours Don´t Make A Day

Album: Ecstatic Arrow

Django Django

Free From Gravity (Wrongtom Dub Mix)

Album: Glowing In The Dark

Hot 8 Brass Band

Sexual Healing (Wrongtom Reassignment)

Album: Wrongtom Meets...

Loshh

Feelam

Album: Ífaradá EP

Galcher Lustwerk

Plainview (Instrumental)

Album: Information (Redacted)

Richard Von Der Schulenburg

Mrs Yamahas Summer Tune

Album: Moods And Dances 2021

St Germain

Rose Rouge

Album: Tourist

Martin Georgi

Soul Trade Delfonic Rework

Album: Money from the Trunk

3 Chairs

Blackbone Waltz

Album: 3 Chairs Collection (1997-2013)

Masha Qrella

Blaudunkel

Woanders