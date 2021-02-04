Playlist Ralf Summer
15. Februar
Montag, 15. Februar 2021
The KLF
Atlantic City To Philadelphia
Album: Come Down Dawn
The KLF
Elvis On The Radio, Steel Guitar In My Soul
Album: Chill Out
Horsegirl
Ballroom Dance Scene
Single
The Go-Betweens
The House That Jack Kerouac Built
Album: Tallulah
Virginia Wing
Eight Hours Don´t Make A Day
Album: Ecstatic Arrow
Django Django
Free From Gravity (Wrongtom Dub Mix)
Album: Glowing In The Dark
Hot 8 Brass Band
Sexual Healing (Wrongtom Reassignment)
Album: Wrongtom Meets...
Loshh
Feelam
Album: Ífaradá EP
Galcher Lustwerk
Plainview (Instrumental)
Album: Information (Redacted)
Richard Von Der Schulenburg
Mrs Yamahas Summer Tune
Album: Moods And Dances 2021
St Germain
Rose Rouge
Album: Tourist
Martin Georgi
Soul Trade Delfonic Rework
Album: Money from the Trunk
3 Chairs
Blackbone Waltz
Album: 3 Chairs Collection (1997-2013)
Masha Qrella
Blaudunkel
Woanders
Robert Forster & Family
D´Schui Brend (Sparifankal Cover)
Bayern2 Nachtmix Lounge Concert