Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 16.02.2021

Dienstag, 16. Februar 2021

The Weather Station
Robber
Ignorance

Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger & The Trinity
Road to Cairo
Raod to Cairo EP

Lael Neale
How far is it to the Grave
Acqainted with Night

Xiu Xiu
A Bottle of Rum
Single

Masha Qrella
Maschinen
Woanders

Stella Chiweshe
Chachimurenga
Ambuya!

David Walters, Ballaké Sissoko, Vincent Segal, Roger Raspail
Papa Kossa
Nocturne

Conclave
Perdón (Original Mix)
Perdon EP

Stevie Wonder
Another Star
Songs in the Key of Life

Christian Walumrod Ensemble
50/80
Many


2