Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Mittwoch, 10. Februar 2021

Cassandra Jenkins

Hard Drive

Album: An Overview on Phenomenal Nature

For Those I Love

I Have A Love

Album: Single

Sinead O’Brien

Most Modern Painting

Album: Drowning in Blessings EP

Shame

Snow Day

Album: Drunk Tank Pink

Black Country, New Road

Science Fair

Album: For The First Time

Tom Jones

Talking Reality Television Blues

Album: Single

Laurie Anderson

Let X=X

Album: Big Science

Talking Heads

Seen And Not Seen

Album: Remain in Light

Rhoda with the Special A.K.A.

The Boiler

Album: Single

Eilis Frawley

Darkest Truth

Album: Adult Life EP

Django Django

Storm

Album: Django Django