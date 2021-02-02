Playlist Roderich Fabian
02. Februar
Dienstag, 02. Februar 2021
Femi Kuti
Set your Minds and Souls free
Album: Stop the Hate
Fela Kuti
Everything scatter
Album: The Best of the Black Prseident 2
Joplyn
Write our Memories
Album: Pappelallee
Big Brother and the Holding Company
Women is Losers
Album: Big Brother and the Holding Company
The William Loveday Intention
The Devil is choked
Album: Blud under the Bridge
Status Quo
Pictures of Matchstick Men
Single
Swedish Daeth Candy
Slowly
Album: Are you nervous?
The Telescopes
This is not a Dream
Album: Songs of Love and Revolution
Aaron Lee Tasjan
Don’t overthink it
Album: Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan!
Puma Blue
Is it because
Album: In Praise of Shadows
Veronika Harscy, Anastasia Razvalyaeva, Márton Fenyvesi
La Mer est plus belle (Trois melodies de Verlaine I)
Album: Debussy Now!