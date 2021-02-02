Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 02.02.2021

02 Februar

Dienstag, 02. Februar 2021

Femi Kuti
Set your Minds and Souls free
Album: Stop the Hate

Fela Kuti
Everything scatter
Album: The Best of the Black Prseident 2

Joplyn
Write our Memories
Album: Pappelallee

Big Brother and the Holding Company
Women is Losers
Album: Big Brother and the Holding Company

The William Loveday Intention
The Devil is choked
Album: Blud under the Bridge

Status Quo
Pictures of Matchstick Men
Single

Swedish Daeth Candy
Slowly
Album: Are you nervous?

The Telescopes
This is not a Dream
Album: Songs of Love and Revolution

Aaron Lee Tasjan
Don’t overthink it
Album: Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan!

Puma Blue
Is it because
Album: In Praise of Shadows

Veronika Harscy, Anastasia Razvalyaeva, Márton Fenyvesi
La Mer est plus belle (Trois melodies de Verlaine I)
Album: Debussy Now!


