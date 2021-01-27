Playlist Helen Malich

Mittwoch, 27. Januar 2021

Blood Wizard

Fruit

Single

Siouxsie and the Banshees

Spellbound

Album: Juju

Joan As Police Woman

The Magic

Album: The Deep Field

Deichkind

Voodoo

Album: Aufstand im Schlaraffenland

Tyler, The Creator

New Magic Wand

Album: IGOR

Nesse & ObiskA

Legolas

Single

Greentea Peng

Spells

Single

Blur

Magic America

Album: Parklife

Kreisky

Atlantis

Album: Atlantis

Buntspecht

Abrakadabra

Album: Großteils Kleinigkeiten

DJ Grand Wizard Theodore

Subway Theme

Album: OST Wild Style

Public Enemy

Bring The Noise

Album: Sampler Def Jam 25th Anniversary Box (Original: It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back)

Harry & The Potters

Where’s Ron feat. Kimya Dawson

Album: Lumos

The Vampire & Werewolf Experience

Forks, Washington

Album: Twilight And New Moon Are Great Movies

Aqualung

Strange And Beautiful

OST Wicker Park (Original: Aqualung)