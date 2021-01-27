Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Helen Malich

Stand: 27.01.2021

27 Januar

Mittwoch, 27. Januar 2021

Blood Wizard
Fruit
Single

Siouxsie and the Banshees
Spellbound
Album: Juju

Joan As Police Woman
The Magic
Album: The Deep Field

Deichkind
Voodoo
Album: Aufstand im Schlaraffenland

Tyler, The Creator
New Magic Wand
Album: IGOR

Nesse & ObiskA
Legolas
Single

Greentea Peng
Spells
Single

Blur
Magic America
Album: Parklife

Kreisky
Atlantis
Album: Atlantis

Buntspecht
Abrakadabra
Album: Großteils Kleinigkeiten

DJ Grand Wizard Theodore
Subway Theme
Album: OST Wild Style

Public Enemy
Bring The Noise
Album: Sampler Def Jam 25th Anniversary Box (Original: It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back)

Harry & The Potters
Where’s Ron feat. Kimya Dawson
Album: Lumos

The Vampire & Werewolf Experience
Forks, Washington
Album: Twilight And New Moon Are Great Movies

Aqualung
Strange And Beautiful
OST Wicker Park (Original: Aqualung)

Jethro Tull
Aqualung
Album: Aqualung


