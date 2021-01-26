Playlist Roderich Fabian
26. Januar
Dienstag, 26. Januar 2021
Long Tall Jefferson
Wild Imagination
Album: Cloud Folk
Karwendel
Du verglühst
Album: Für den Moment EP
Chuckamuck
Endless Sleep
Album: Language Barrier
The Notwist
Sans Soleil
Album: Vertigo Days
Sperling
Mond
Album: Zweifel
PeterLicht
Dämonen
Single
Der Plan
Es werde Licht
Album: Die Peitsche des Lebens
Der Plan
Hans und Gabi
Album: Geri Reig
Uz Jsme Doma & Randy
Lillie
Single
Palberta
Something in the Way
Album: Palberta5000
The Raincoats
Fairytale in the Supermarket
Single
Goat Gorl
The Crack
Album: On all Fours
3rd Estate feat. Ty
Heart is beating
Single