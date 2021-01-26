Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 26. Januar 2021

Long Tall Jefferson

Wild Imagination

Album: Cloud Folk

Karwendel

Du verglühst

Album: Für den Moment EP

Chuckamuck

Endless Sleep

Album: Language Barrier

The Notwist

Sans Soleil

Album: Vertigo Days

Sperling

Mond

Album: Zweifel

PeterLicht

Dämonen

Single

Der Plan

Es werde Licht

Album: Die Peitsche des Lebens

Der Plan

Hans und Gabi

Album: Geri Reig

Uz Jsme Doma & Randy

Lillie

Single

Palberta

Something in the Way

Album: Palberta5000

The Raincoats

Fairytale in the Supermarket

Single

Goat Gorl

The Crack

Album: On all Fours