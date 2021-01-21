Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 21.01.2021

Donnerstag, 21. Januar 2021

Urban Village
Izivungovungo
Album: Udondolpo

Kreisky
Wenn einer sagt
Album: Atlantis

Still Corners
It’s Voodoo
Album: The Last Exit

Lande Hekt
Undone
Album: Going to Hell

Kiwi Jr.
Undecided Voters
Album: Coler Returns

Janes Yorkston & The Second Hand Orchestra
There is no Upside
Album: The wide, wide River

Carm feat. Sufjan Stevens
Song of Triuble
Album: Carm

Rhye
Sweetest Revenge
Album: Home

Bicep
Sundial
Album: Isles

Elori Saxl
The Blue of Distance
Album: The Blue of Distance

Packed Rich
Mochi
Album: Ilian Beat Tape

Lil Skies
Havin my Way
Album: Unbothered


