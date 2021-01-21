Playlist Roderich Fabian

Donnerstag, 21. Januar 2021

Urban Village

Izivungovungo

Album: Udondolpo

Kreisky

Wenn einer sagt

Album: Atlantis

Still Corners

It’s Voodoo

Album: The Last Exit

Lande Hekt

Undone

Album: Going to Hell

Kiwi Jr.

Undecided Voters

Album: Coler Returns

Janes Yorkston & The Second Hand Orchestra

There is no Upside

Album: The wide, wide River

Carm feat. Sufjan Stevens

Song of Triuble

Album: Carm

Rhye

Sweetest Revenge

Album: Home

Bicep

Sundial

Album: Isles

Elori Saxl

The Blue of Distance

Album: The Blue of Distance

Packed Rich

Mochi

Album: Ilian Beat Tape