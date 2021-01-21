Playlist Roderich Fabian
21. Januar
Donnerstag, 21. Januar 2021
Urban Village
Izivungovungo
Album: Udondolpo
Kreisky
Wenn einer sagt
Album: Atlantis
Still Corners
It’s Voodoo
Album: The Last Exit
Lande Hekt
Undone
Album: Going to Hell
Kiwi Jr.
Undecided Voters
Album: Coler Returns
Janes Yorkston & The Second Hand Orchestra
There is no Upside
Album: The wide, wide River
Carm feat. Sufjan Stevens
Song of Triuble
Album: Carm
Rhye
Sweetest Revenge
Album: Home
Bicep
Sundial
Album: Isles
Elori Saxl
The Blue of Distance
Album: The Blue of Distance
Packed Rich
Mochi
Album: Ilian Beat Tape
Lil Skies
Havin my Way
Album: Unbothered