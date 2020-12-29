Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Helen Malich

Caroline Ros
Feel The Way I Want
Album: Superstar

Andrew Bird
Souvenirs
Album: HARK!

Erlend Oye & Sebastian Maschat
Quarantime
Album: Quarantine At El Ganzo

Charlotte Brandi & Dirk von Lowtzow
WIND
Single

Grxwn Fxlks
Celebrate
Single

Arlo Parks
Green Eyes
Single

Tunng
The Last Day
Album: Presents… Dead Club

Die Höchste Eisenbahn
Zieh Mich An
Album: Stall/Wald/Kirche EP

INGA
Frau Adolf
Album: Tears And Teeth

This Is The Kit
Was Magician
Album: Off Off On

Otta
Hope Extension
Album: Songbook

Bibio
Sleep On The Wing
Album: Sleep On The Wing

F.S. Blumm
Extal
Album: In Sight


