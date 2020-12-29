Playlist Helen Malich

Dienstag, 29. Dezember 2020

Caroline Ros

Feel The Way I Want

Album: Superstar

Andrew Bird

Souvenirs

Album: HARK!

Erlend Oye & Sebastian Maschat

Quarantime

Album: Quarantine At El Ganzo

Charlotte Brandi & Dirk von Lowtzow

WIND

Single

Grxwn Fxlks

Celebrate

Single

Arlo Parks

Green Eyes

Single

Tunng

The Last Day

Album: Presents… Dead Club

Die Höchste Eisenbahn

Zieh Mich An

Album: Stall/Wald/Kirche EP

INGA

Frau Adolf

Album: Tears And Teeth

This Is The Kit

Was Magician

Album: Off Off On

Otta

Hope Extension

Album: Songbook

Bibio

Sleep On The Wing

Album: Sleep On The Wing