Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 28.12.2020

28 Dezember

Montag, 28. Dezember 2020

Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes ft Freddie Gibbs
Nightrider   
Album: What Kinda Music

Kassa Overall
Landline
Album: I Think I'm Good   

Kassa Overall
Darkness In Mind       
Album: I Think I'm Good 

Angel Bat Dawid
Transition East
Album: Transition East

Angel Bat Dawid & Tha Brotherhood
Black Family
Album: Black Family Live

Berry Blacc & Angel Bat Dawid
George Floyd
Album: George Floyd

Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids
When Will I See You Again
Album: Shaman

Sault
Us
Album: Untitled (Black Is) 

Sault
Sorry Ain't Enough
Album: Untitled (Black Is)  

Bongeziwe Mabandla
Bambelela
Album: Limini

Dinner Party (Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington)
Sleepless Nights 
Dinner Party

Alabaster DePlume
The Lucky Ones
To Cy & Lee: Instrumentals Vol. 1


