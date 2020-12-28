Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Montag, 28. Dezember 2020

Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes ft Freddie Gibbs

Nightrider

Album: What Kinda Music

Kassa Overall

Landline

Album: I Think I'm Good

Kassa Overall

Darkness In Mind

Album: I Think I'm Good

Angel Bat Dawid

Transition East

Album: Transition East

Angel Bat Dawid & Tha Brotherhood

Black Family

Album: Black Family Live

Berry Blacc & Angel Bat Dawid

George Floyd

Album: George Floyd

Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids

When Will I See You Again

Album: Shaman

Sault

Us

Album: Untitled (Black Is)

Sault

Sorry Ain't Enough

Album: Untitled (Black Is)

Bongeziwe Mabandla

Bambelela

Album: Limini

Dinner Party (Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington)

Sleepless Nights

Dinner Party