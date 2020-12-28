Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
28. Dezember
Montag, 28. Dezember 2020
Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes ft Freddie Gibbs
Nightrider
Album: What Kinda Music
Kassa Overall
Landline
Album: I Think I'm Good
Kassa Overall
Darkness In Mind
Album: I Think I'm Good
Angel Bat Dawid
Transition East
Album: Transition East
Angel Bat Dawid & Tha Brotherhood
Black Family
Album: Black Family Live
Berry Blacc & Angel Bat Dawid
George Floyd
Album: George Floyd
Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids
When Will I See You Again
Album: Shaman
Sault
Us
Album: Untitled (Black Is)
Sault
Sorry Ain't Enough
Album: Untitled (Black Is)
Bongeziwe Mabandla
Bambelela
Album: Limini
Dinner Party (Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington)
Sleepless Nights
Dinner Party
Alabaster DePlume
The Lucky Ones
To Cy & Lee: Instrumentals Vol. 1