Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Sonntag, 20. Dezember 2020

Mulatu Astatke

Tezeta /Nostalgia

Album: New York - Addis - London, The Story of Ethio Jazz 1965 - 1975

Bill Withers

Hope She'll Be Happier

Album: Just as I am

Daniel Casimir & Tess Hirst

Hope She'll Be Happier

Album: Hope She'll be Happier

WebWeb

Free A.M. - Part 2

Album: Worshippers

Web Web

Land Of The Arum Flower - (Khalab Remix)

Album: Remixes #1 EP

The Avalanches

Pink Champagne

Album: We Will Always Love You

The Avalanches feat. Pink Siifu

Always Black

Album: We Will Always Love You

Enny/ Jorja Smith

Peng Black Girls Remix

Album: Peng Black Girls

Jorja Smith & WDR Funkhausorchester

By Any Means

Album: Machiavelli Sessions

Archie Shepp & Jason Moran

Sometimes I feel like a Motherless Child

Album: Let My People Go