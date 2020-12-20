Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

1

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 20.12.2020

20 Dezember

Sonntag, 20. Dezember 2020

Mulatu Astatke
Tezeta /Nostalgia    
Album: New York - Addis - London,  The Story of Ethio Jazz 1965 - 1975

Bill Withers
Hope She'll Be Happier
Album: Just as I am   

Daniel Casimir & Tess Hirst
Hope She'll Be Happier   
Album: Hope She'll be Happier

WebWeb
Free A.M. -  Part 2
Album: Worshippers

Web Web
Land Of The Arum Flower - (Khalab Remix)
Album: Remixes #1 EP

The Avalanches
Pink Champagne
Album: We Will Always Love You

The Avalanches feat. Pink Siifu
Always Black
Album: We Will Always Love You

Enny/ Jorja Smith
Peng Black Girls Remix
Album: Peng Black Girls

Jorja Smith & WDR Funkhausorchester
By Any Means
Album: Machiavelli Sessions

Archie Shepp & Jason Moran
Sometimes I feel like a Motherless Child
Album: Let My People Go

Brittany Howard
Short and Sweet (Bon Iver Remix)
Short and Sweet


1