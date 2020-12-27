Playlist Karl Bruckmaier

Sonntag, 27. Dezember 2020

Little Richard

Tutti frutti

Album: “The Kings of...”

The Roots

Adrenaline!

Album: “ThingsFall Apart”

Pitbull & Yomil y El Dany

Winning

Album: “Libertad 548”

Rockabilly Maquina

Game 7

Single

The GTO’s

The Captains Fat Teresa Shoes

Album: Zappa OST

The Holy Modal Rounders

Antoinette

Album: “Too Much Fun!”

Ricky Valance

Tell Laura I Love Her

Single

Malo

Suavecito

Album: “Malo”

Moon Martin

Bad Case of Lovin’ You

Album: “Shots from a Cold Nightmare”

Johnny Nash

I Can See Clearly Now

Album:

Peter Thomas Sound Orchestra

Caught at Midnight

Album: “Get Easy”

Gabi Delgado

Young Lions

Album: “Mistress”

Grup Yorum

Avusturya Isci Marsi

Album: “Marslarimiz”

Primal Scream

Don’t fight it, Feel it

Album: “Screamadelica”

Alberto Y Lost Trios Paranoias

Fuck You

Single

Minor Threat

Straight Edge

Single

Heartbreakers

One Track Mind

Album: “Live at Max’s Kansas City”

Gang of Four

Why Theory?

Album: “Solid Gold”

Rance Allen

Hot Line to Jesus

Album: “Overcome”

Bill Withers

Take It All In And Check It All Out

Album: “Still Bill”

Tony Allen

Awa Na Re (Bonde Do Role RMX

Album: Single

Andy Bey and the Bey Sisters

Ev’ry time We Say Goodbye

Album: “Andy Bey and the Bey Sisters”

Pointer Sisters

Cloudburst

Album: “Retrospect”

Quantum Jump

The Lone Ranger

Album: “Mixing”

Uriah Heep

Easy Livin’

Album: “Demons and Wizzards”

Patti Smith Group

Ask the Angels

Album: “Radio Ethopia”

Billy Joe Shaver

Hard to Be an Outlaw

Album: “Long in the Tooth”