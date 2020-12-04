Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

0

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Von: Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 04.12.2020

04 Dezember

Freitag, 04. Dezember 2020

Katy J Pearson
Beautiful Soul
Album: Return

Katy J Pearson
Tonight
Album: Return

Scarlet´s Well
Willy Whispers
Album: Magic (Selections From 1999 -2010)

Scarlet´s Well
Big Dipper. On The Speermanns Floor
Album: Magic (Selections From 1999 -2010)

The Monochrome Set
The Monochrome Set (I Presume)
Album: Strange Boutique

The Monochrome Set
The Man With The Black Mustache
Album: Love Zombies

The Monochrome Set
The weird , Wild And Wonderful World Of Tony Potts
Album: Love Zombies

Tiña
I Feel Fine
Album: Positive Mental Health Music

Tiña
Dip
Album: Positive Mental Health Music

JW Francis
Is That The One
Album: We Share A Similar Joy

JW Francis
I´m Down Whatever
Album: We Share A Similar Joy

The Wedding Present
Shivers
Album: Ringway To SeaTac

Scarlet´s Well
Sweetmeat
Album: Magic (Selections From 1999 -2010)

Mogwai
Dry Fantasy
Album: As The Love Continues


0