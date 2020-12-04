Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Freitag, 04. Dezember 2020

Katy J Pearson

Beautiful Soul

Album: Return

Katy J Pearson

Tonight

Album: Return

Scarlet´s Well

Willy Whispers

Album: Magic (Selections From 1999 -2010)

Scarlet´s Well

Big Dipper. On The Speermanns Floor

Album: Magic (Selections From 1999 -2010)

The Monochrome Set

The Monochrome Set (I Presume)

Album: Strange Boutique

The Monochrome Set

The Man With The Black Mustache

Album: Love Zombies

The Monochrome Set

The weird , Wild And Wonderful World Of Tony Potts

Album: Love Zombies

Tiña

I Feel Fine

Album: Positive Mental Health Music

Tiña

Dip

Album: Positive Mental Health Music

JW Francis

Is That The One

Album: We Share A Similar Joy

JW Francis

I´m Down Whatever

Album: We Share A Similar Joy

The Wedding Present

Shivers

Album: Ringway To SeaTac

Scarlet´s Well

Sweetmeat

Album: Magic (Selections From 1999 -2010)