Playlist Sabine Gietzelt
04. Dezember
Freitag, 04. Dezember 2020
Katy J Pearson
Beautiful Soul
Album: Return
Katy J Pearson
Tonight
Album: Return
Scarlet´s Well
Willy Whispers
Album: Magic (Selections From 1999 -2010)
Scarlet´s Well
Big Dipper. On The Speermanns Floor
Album: Magic (Selections From 1999 -2010)
The Monochrome Set
The Monochrome Set (I Presume)
Album: Strange Boutique
The Monochrome Set
The Man With The Black Mustache
Album: Love Zombies
The Monochrome Set
The weird , Wild And Wonderful World Of Tony Potts
Album: Love Zombies
Tiña
I Feel Fine
Album: Positive Mental Health Music
Tiña
Dip
Album: Positive Mental Health Music
JW Francis
Is That The One
Album: We Share A Similar Joy
JW Francis
I´m Down Whatever
Album: We Share A Similar Joy
The Wedding Present
Shivers
Album: Ringway To SeaTac
Scarlet´s Well
Sweetmeat
Album: Magic (Selections From 1999 -2010)
Mogwai
Dry Fantasy
Album: As The Love Continues