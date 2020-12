Playlist Angie Portmann

Donnerstag, 10. Dezember 2020

The Avalanches

Wherever you go feat. Jamie XX, Neneh Cherry, Clypso

Album: We will always love you

M. Ward

I get along without you very well

Album: Think of spring

Belle & Sebastian

My wandering days are over (live)

Album: What to look for in summer

Landshapes

Siberia

Album: Contact

The Kills

Run home slow

Album: Little Bastards

Kacy & Clayton with Marlon Williams

Light of love

Album: Plastic bouquet

Kamasi Washington

Song for Fraser

Album: Becoming OST

Salami Rose Joe Louis

Peculiar machine (Georgia Ann Muldrow Remix)

Album: Chapters of Zdenka

Henrietta Smith-Rolla

A song for him

Album: Kamali OST