Playlist Helen Malich

Mittwoch, 02. Dezember 2020

Talking To Turtles
In The Future
Album: Oh, The Good Life

Le Tigre
Well Well Well
Album: Feminist Sweepstakes

Beastie Boys
Super Disco Breakin’
Album: Hello Nasty

Tom Tom Club
Man With The Four Way Hips
Album: Close To The Hips

Talking Heads
Girlfriend Is Better
Album: Speaking In Tongues

Courtney Barnett
Pickles From The Jar
Album: Compilation A Pair Of Pears

Jen Cloher & Courtney Barnett
Numbers
Album: Baby We Were Born To Die

Azure Ray
No Signs Of Pain
Album: November EP

The Faint
Phone Call
Album: Wet From Birth

The Clash
Train In Vain
Album: London Calling

Get The Blessings & Viv Albertine
Life’s Too Short To Be Shy
Album: Rarer R Teas

Me & My Drummer
You’re A Runner
Album: The Hawk, The Beak, The Prey

Charlotte Brandi
FRIEDEN
Single

Sigur Ros
Gobbeldigook
Album: Með suð í eyrum við spilum endalaust

Jònsi & Alex
Happiness
Album: Riceboy Sleeps


