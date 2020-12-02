Playlist Helen Malich
02. Dezember
Mittwoch, 02. Dezember 2020
Talking To Turtles
In The Future
Album: Oh, The Good Life
Le Tigre
Well Well Well
Album: Feminist Sweepstakes
Beastie Boys
Super Disco Breakin’
Album: Hello Nasty
Tom Tom Club
Man With The Four Way Hips
Album: Close To The Hips
Talking Heads
Girlfriend Is Better
Album: Speaking In Tongues
Courtney Barnett
Pickles From The Jar
Album: Compilation A Pair Of Pears
Jen Cloher & Courtney Barnett
Numbers
Album: Baby We Were Born To Die
Azure Ray
No Signs Of Pain
Album: November EP
The Faint
Phone Call
Album: Wet From Birth
The Clash
Train In Vain
Album: London Calling
Get The Blessings & Viv Albertine
Life’s Too Short To Be Shy
Album: Rarer R Teas
Me & My Drummer
You’re A Runner
Album: The Hawk, The Beak, The Prey
Charlotte Brandi
FRIEDEN
Single
Sigur Ros
Gobbeldigook
Album: Með suð í eyrum við spilum endalaust
Jònsi & Alex
Happiness
Album: Riceboy Sleeps