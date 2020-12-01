Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 01. Dezember 2020

Calexico

Peace of Mind

Album: Seasonal Shift

Billie Holiday

Don’t explain

Album: Billie (The Original Soundtrack)

M. Ward

You’ve changed

Album: Think of Spring

Andersens

Bacharach

Album: There is a Sound

Ane Brun

Meet you at the Delta

Album: How Beauty holds the Hand of Sorrow

Son Lux

Molecules

Album: Tomorrows II

Sign Libra

Sea of Fecundity

Album: Sea to Sea

Martin Rev

Ramblin’

Album: Strangeworld

Doctor Fluorescent

A Museum

Album: Doctor Fluorescent

Cabaret Voltaire

Be free

Album: Shadow of Fear

Bahrenfeld

Quartier

Album: Ponton EP

Sigur Ros

Hjartad hamast

Album: Agaetis byrjun