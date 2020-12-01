Playlist Roderich Fabian
01. Dezember
Dienstag, 01. Dezember 2020
Calexico
Peace of Mind
Album: Seasonal Shift
Billie Holiday
Don’t explain
Album: Billie (The Original Soundtrack)
M. Ward
You’ve changed
Album: Think of Spring
Andersens
Bacharach
Album: There is a Sound
Ane Brun
Meet you at the Delta
Album: How Beauty holds the Hand of Sorrow
Son Lux
Molecules
Album: Tomorrows II
Sign Libra
Sea of Fecundity
Album: Sea to Sea
Martin Rev
Ramblin’
Album: Strangeworld
Doctor Fluorescent
A Museum
Album: Doctor Fluorescent
Cabaret Voltaire
Be free
Album: Shadow of Fear
Bahrenfeld
Quartier
Album: Ponton EP
Sigur Ros
Hjartad hamast
Album: Agaetis byrjun