Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 01.12.2020

01 Dezember

Dienstag, 01. Dezember 2020

Calexico
Peace of Mind
Album: Seasonal Shift

Billie Holiday
Don’t explain
Album: Billie (The Original Soundtrack)

M. Ward
You’ve changed
Album: Think of Spring

Andersens
Bacharach
Album: There is a Sound

Ane Brun
Meet you at the Delta
Album: How Beauty holds the Hand of Sorrow

Son Lux
Molecules
Album: Tomorrows II

Sign Libra
Sea of Fecundity
Album: Sea to Sea

Martin Rev
Ramblin’
Album: Strangeworld

Doctor Fluorescent
A Museum
Album: Doctor Fluorescent

Cabaret Voltaire
Be free
Album: Shadow of Fear

Bahrenfeld
Quartier
Album: Ponton EP

Sigur Ros
Hjartad hamast
Album: Agaetis byrjun


