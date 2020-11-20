Playlist Sabine Gietzelt
20. November
Freitag, 20. November 2020
Pale Honey: Killer scene
Album: Some Time Alone
Sirens of Lesbos: Pala
Album: SOL
Son Lux: Only (Chasing You) [feat. William Bell]
Ep
Son Lux: Flickers
Album: We Are Rising
tunng: Death Is The New Sex
Album: Death Club
Peter Zirbs: Splinter1
ep
Robert Lippok: Sugarcubes
Album: Redsuperstructure
Björk: Claimstaker
Album: Utopia
Sugarcubes: Birthday (icelamdic)
Album: Birthday
One Little Indian: Pleasure Is All Mine
Album: Medúlla
Henry Jacobs: Sonata For Loudspeakers (1953-54)
Album: An Anthology Of Noise & Electronic Music #7 - Seventh And Last - A Chronology 1930-2012
Beastie Boys: Make Some Noise
Album: Beastie Boys Instrumentals - Make Some Noise, Bboys!