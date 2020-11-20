Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Von: Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 20.11.2020

20 November

Freitag, 20. November 2020

Pale Honey: Killer scene
Album: Some Time Alone

Sirens of Lesbos: Pala
Album: SOL

Son Lux: Only (Chasing You) [feat. William Bell]
Ep

Son Lux: Flickers
Album: We Are Rising

tunng: Death Is The New Sex
Album: Death Club

Peter Zirbs: Splinter1
ep

Robert Lippok: Sugarcubes
Album: Redsuperstructure

Björk: Claimstaker
Album: Utopia

Sugarcubes: Birthday (icelamdic)
Album: Birthday

One Little Indian: Pleasure Is All Mine
Album: Medúlla

Henry Jacobs: Sonata For Loudspeakers (1953-54)
Album: An Anthology Of Noise & Electronic Music #7 - Seventh And Last - A Chronology 1930-2012

Beastie Boys: Make Some Noise
Album: Beastie Boys Instrumentals - Make Some Noise, Bboys!


