Playlist Thomas Meinecke

Von: Thomas Meinecke

Stand: 28.11.2020

28 November

Samstag, 28. November 2020

Loren Oden
Words to Say
Album: My Heart, My Love

Loren Oden
Addicted
Album: My Heart, My Love

Loren Oden
Don’t Be
Album: My Heart, My Love

Sofie
Guest
Album: Cult Survivor

Jessy Lanza
Anyone Around
Album: All the Time

Jessy Lanza
Badly
Album: All the Time

Rufus Wainwright
Unfollow the Rules
Album: Unfollow the Rules

Scott Matthew
German
Album: Adorned

Sharon van Etten
Hands
Album: Remind Me Tomorrow

Okay Kaya
Stonethrow
Album: Watch this Liquid Pour Itself

Jackie Lynn
Dream St.
Album: Jacqueline

Katie von Schleicher
Nothing
Album: Shitty Hits


