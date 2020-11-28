Playlist Thomas Meinecke

Samstag, 28. November 2020

Loren Oden

Words to Say

Album: My Heart, My Love

Loren Oden

Addicted

Album: My Heart, My Love

Loren Oden

Don’t Be

Album: My Heart, My Love

Sofie

Guest

Album: Cult Survivor

Jessy Lanza

Anyone Around

Album: All the Time

Jessy Lanza

Badly

Album: All the Time

Rufus Wainwright

Unfollow the Rules

Album: Unfollow the Rules

Scott Matthew

German

Album: Adorned

Sharon van Etten

Hands

Album: Remind Me Tomorrow

Okay Kaya

Stonethrow

Album: Watch this Liquid Pour Itself

Jackie Lynn

Dream St.

Album: Jacqueline

Katie von Schleicher

Nothing

Album: Shitty Hits