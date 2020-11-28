Playlist Thomas Meinecke
28. November
Samstag, 28. November 2020
Loren Oden
Words to Say
Album: My Heart, My Love
Loren Oden
Addicted
Album: My Heart, My Love
Loren Oden
Don’t Be
Album: My Heart, My Love
Sofie
Guest
Album: Cult Survivor
Jessy Lanza
Anyone Around
Album: All the Time
Jessy Lanza
Badly
Album: All the Time
Rufus Wainwright
Unfollow the Rules
Album: Unfollow the Rules
Scott Matthew
German
Album: Adorned
Sharon van Etten
Hands
Album: Remind Me Tomorrow
Okay Kaya
Stonethrow
Album: Watch this Liquid Pour Itself
Jackie Lynn
Dream St.
Album: Jacqueline
Katie von Schleicher
Nothing
Album: Shitty Hits