Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

2

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 08.11.2020

08 November

Sonntag, 08. November 2020

Esther William
Last Night Changed It All - I Really Had A Ball
Album: DJ Marky presents Influences 2

The Music Makers
United Philadelphia
Album: Roots: Funk, Soul and the Roots of Disco 1965-73 

MFSB/The Salsoul Orchestra
Love Is The Message - Danny Krivit Re-Edit
Album: Last Night A DJ saved my life

McFadden & Whitehead
Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now
Single

The Philly Sound
Waitin' For The Rain
Album: Philadelphia Roots: Funk, Soul and the Roots of Disco 1965-73

Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids
When Will I See You Again
Album: Shaman

Sun Ra Arkestra Under The Direction Of Marshall Allen
The Satellites Are Spinning Lights On A Satellite
Album: Swirling

Pole
Drifting
Album: Fading

Dino Saluzzi
Intimo
Album: Albores


2