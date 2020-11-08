Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
08. November
Sonntag, 08. November 2020
Esther William
Last Night Changed It All - I Really Had A Ball
Album: DJ Marky presents Influences 2
The Music Makers
United Philadelphia
Album: Roots: Funk, Soul and the Roots of Disco 1965-73
MFSB/The Salsoul Orchestra
Love Is The Message - Danny Krivit Re-Edit
Album: Last Night A DJ saved my life
McFadden & Whitehead
Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now
Single
The Philly Sound
Waitin' For The Rain
Album: Philadelphia Roots: Funk, Soul and the Roots of Disco 1965-73
Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids
When Will I See You Again
Album: Shaman
Sun Ra Arkestra Under The Direction Of Marshall Allen
The Satellites Are Spinning Lights On A Satellite
Album: Swirling
Pole
Drifting
Album: Fading
Dino Saluzzi
Intimo
Album: Albores