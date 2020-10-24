Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

0

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Von: Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 24.10.2020

24 Oktober

Samstag, 24. Oktober 2020

Elvis Costello
Less Than Zero
Album: My Aim Is True

Elvis Costello
We´re all Cowards Now
Album: Hey Clockface

Elvis Costello
Hetty O Hara Confidential
Album: Hey Clockface

Clipping.
Intro
Album: Visions Of Bodies Being Burned

Clipping.
Say The Name
Album: Visions Of Bodies Being Burned

Serengeti & Polyphonic
Polar
Album: Bells & Floating World

Clouddead
And All You Can Do Is Laugh
Album: 1ep

Baths
Rafting Starlit  Everglades
Album: Cerulean

King Krule
(A Slide in) New drugs
Album: The Ooz

Clara Luzia
The Drugs Do Work
Album: Heres to Nemesis

Carson Mc Hone
Drugs
Album: Carousel

Cut Worms
The Golden Sky
Album: Nobody Lives Here Anymore

Cut Worms
God Bless The Day
Album: Nobody Lives Here Anymore

Pale Honey
Some Time Alone
Album: Some Time Alone


0