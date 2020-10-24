Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Samstag, 24. Oktober 2020

Elvis Costello

Less Than Zero

Album: My Aim Is True

Elvis Costello

We´re all Cowards Now

Album: Hey Clockface

Elvis Costello

Hetty O Hara Confidential

Album: Hey Clockface

Clipping.

Intro

Album: Visions Of Bodies Being Burned

Clipping.

Say The Name

Album: Visions Of Bodies Being Burned

Serengeti & Polyphonic

Polar

Album: Bells & Floating World

Clouddead

And All You Can Do Is Laugh

Album: 1ep

Baths

Rafting Starlit Everglades

Album: Cerulean

King Krule

(A Slide in) New drugs

Album: The Ooz

Clara Luzia

The Drugs Do Work

Album: Heres to Nemesis

Carson Mc Hone

Drugs

Album: Carousel

Cut Worms

The Golden Sky

Album: Nobody Lives Here Anymore

Cut Worms

God Bless The Day

Album: Nobody Lives Here Anymore

Pale Honey

Some Time Alone

Album: Some Time Alone