Playlist Sabine Gietzelt
24. Oktober
Samstag, 24. Oktober 2020
Elvis Costello
Less Than Zero
Album: My Aim Is True
Elvis Costello
We´re all Cowards Now
Album: Hey Clockface
Elvis Costello
Hetty O Hara Confidential
Album: Hey Clockface
Clipping.
Intro
Album: Visions Of Bodies Being Burned
Clipping.
Say The Name
Album: Visions Of Bodies Being Burned
Serengeti & Polyphonic
Polar
Album: Bells & Floating World
Clouddead
And All You Can Do Is Laugh
Album: 1ep
Baths
Rafting Starlit Everglades
Album: Cerulean
King Krule
(A Slide in) New drugs
Album: The Ooz
Clara Luzia
The Drugs Do Work
Album: Heres to Nemesis
Carson Mc Hone
Drugs
Album: Carousel
Cut Worms
The Golden Sky
Album: Nobody Lives Here Anymore
Cut Worms
God Bless The Day
Album: Nobody Lives Here Anymore
Pale Honey
Some Time Alone
Album: Some Time Alone