Playlist Helen Malich

Stand: 28.10.2020

28 Oktober

Mittwoch, 28. Oktober 2020

Talking Heads
Cities
Album: Fear Of Music

Golf
Hannover
Album: Playa Holz

Ja, Panik
Wien, Du bist ein Taschenmesser
Album: The Taste And The Money

Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Adieu, Paris
Album: Look Now

Courtney Barnett
An Illustration Of Loneliness (Sleepless in New York)
Album: Sometimes I Sit And Think…

Billy Joel
New York State Of Mind
Album: The Essential (Original: Turnstiles)

Foals
Miami
Album: Total Life Forever

Sofiane Pamart
Medellìn
Album: Planet Gold

Afel Bocoum & His Band, Malian Musicians & Damon Albarn
Bamako City
Album: Mali Music

Blur
Pyongyang
Album: The Magic Whip

The Reynettes
Kowloon
Single

Max Herre & Sophie Hunger
Berlin Tel Aviv
Album: Hallo Welt!

Cornershop
6 am Jullander Shere
Album: Woman’s Gotta Have It


