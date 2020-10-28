Playlist Helen Malich

Mittwoch, 28. Oktober 2020

Talking Heads

Cities

Album: Fear Of Music

Golf

Hannover

Album: Playa Holz

Ja, Panik

Wien, Du bist ein Taschenmesser

Album: The Taste And The Money

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Adieu, Paris

Album: Look Now

Courtney Barnett

An Illustration Of Loneliness (Sleepless in New York)

Album: Sometimes I Sit And Think…

Billy Joel

New York State Of Mind

Album: The Essential (Original: Turnstiles)

Foals

Miami

Album: Total Life Forever

Sofiane Pamart

Medellìn

Album: Planet Gold

Afel Bocoum & His Band, Malian Musicians & Damon Albarn

Bamako City

Album: Mali Music

Blur

Pyongyang

Album: The Magic Whip

The Reynettes

Kowloon

Single

Max Herre & Sophie Hunger

Berlin Tel Aviv

Album: Hallo Welt!

Cornershop

6 am Jullander Shere

Album: Woman’s Gotta Have It