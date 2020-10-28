Playlist Helen Malich
28. Oktober
Mittwoch, 28. Oktober 2020
Talking Heads
Cities
Album: Fear Of Music
Golf
Hannover
Album: Playa Holz
Ja, Panik
Wien, Du bist ein Taschenmesser
Album: The Taste And The Money
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Adieu, Paris
Album: Look Now
Courtney Barnett
An Illustration Of Loneliness (Sleepless in New York)
Album: Sometimes I Sit And Think…
Billy Joel
New York State Of Mind
Album: The Essential (Original: Turnstiles)
Foals
Miami
Album: Total Life Forever
Sofiane Pamart
Medellìn
Album: Planet Gold
Afel Bocoum & His Band, Malian Musicians & Damon Albarn
Bamako City
Album: Mali Music
Blur
Pyongyang
Album: The Magic Whip
The Reynettes
Kowloon
Single
Max Herre & Sophie Hunger
Berlin Tel Aviv
Album: Hallo Welt!
Cornershop
6 am Jullander Shere
Album: Woman’s Gotta Have It