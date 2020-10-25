Playlist Matthias Röckl

Sonntag, 25. Oktober 2020

The Budos Band

Long in the tooth

Album: Long in the tooth

The Budos Band

Sixth Hammer

Album: Long in the tooth

Kassa Overall

Shades of Flu

Album: Shades of Flu Mixtape.

Kassa Overall

My friend feat. Arto Lindsay

Album: Go get ice cream and listen to Jazz

Ahmad Jamal Trio

I love Music

Album: The Awakening

Gang Starr

Dj Premier in deep concentration

Album: No more Mr. Nice Guy

Jeru the damaja

Me or the papes

Album: Wrath

Common

Resurrection

Album: Common

Nas

The world is yours

Album: Illmatic

Pete Rock

Say it again

Album: Say it again

Pete Rock

Dreamer

Album: Return of the SP1200

Homeboy Sandman

Alone Again

Album: Don’t feed the monster

Quelle Chris, Chris Keys

Sacred Safe

Album: Innocent Country

Black Thought

Steak um

Album: Streams of Thouht, Vol. 3: Chane and Able

Black Thought

State Prisoner

Album: Streams of Thouht, Vol. 3: Chane and Able

Black Thought

We could be good

Album: Streams of Thouht, Vol. 3: Chane and Able