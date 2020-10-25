Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Matthias Röckl

Stand: 25.10.2020

25 Oktober

Sonntag, 25. Oktober 2020

The Budos Band
Long in the tooth
Album: Long in the tooth

The Budos Band
Sixth Hammer
Album: Long in the tooth

Kassa Overall
Shades of Flu
Album: Shades of Flu Mixtape.

Kassa Overall
My friend feat. Arto Lindsay
Album: Go get ice cream and listen to Jazz

Ahmad Jamal Trio
I love Music
Album: The Awakening

Gang Starr
Dj Premier in deep concentration
Album: No more Mr. Nice Guy

Jeru the damaja
Me or the papes
Album: Wrath

Common
Resurrection
Album: Common

Nas
The world is yours
Album: Illmatic

Pete Rock
Say it again
Album: Say it again

Pete Rock
Dreamer
Album: Return of the SP1200

Homeboy Sandman
Alone Again
Album: Don’t feed the monster

Quelle Chris, Chris Keys
Sacred Safe
Album: Innocent Country

Black Thought
Steak um
Album: Streams of Thouht, Vol. 3: Chane and Able

Black Thought
State Prisoner
Album: Streams of Thouht, Vol. 3: Chane and Able

Black Thought
We could be good
Album: Streams of Thouht, Vol. 3: Chane and Able


