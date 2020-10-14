Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Mittwoch, 14. Oktober 2020

Kevin Morby: OMG Rock n Roll

Album: Oh My God

Kevin Morby: Beautiful Strangers

Single

Kevin Morby: Baltimore (County Line)

Single

Kevin Morby: Wander

Album: Sundowner

Kurt Vile & John Prine: How Lucky

Some Things

Album: Speed, Sound, Lonely KV (EP)

John Prine: Hello In There

Album: John Prine

Stella Sommer: Young Ghost, Old Century

Single

King Hannah: Créme Brulée

Single

Mazzy Star: Fade Into You

Album: So Tonight That I Might See

THALA: Serenade

Single

Laura Jane Grace: Mountain Song

Album: Stay Alive

Against Me!: Fuckmylife666

Album: Transgender Dysphoria Blues

Ela Minus: El Cielo No Es De Nadie

Single