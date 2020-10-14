Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Stand: 14.10.2020

14 Oktober

Mittwoch, 14. Oktober 2020

Kevin Morby: OMG Rock n Roll
Album: Oh My God

Kevin Morby: Beautiful Strangers
Single

Kevin Morby: Baltimore (County Line)
Single

Kevin Morby: Wander
Album: Sundowner

Kurt Vile & John Prine: How Lucky
Some Things
Album: Speed, Sound, Lonely KV (EP)

John Prine: Hello In There
Album: John Prine

Stella Sommer: Young Ghost, Old Century
Single

King Hannah: Créme Brulée
Single

Mazzy Star: Fade Into You
Album: So Tonight That I Might See

THALA: Serenade
Single

Laura Jane Grace: Mountain Song
Album: Stay Alive

Against Me!: Fuckmylife666
Album: Transgender Dysphoria Blues

Ela Minus: El Cielo No Es De Nadie
Single


