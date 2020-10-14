Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß
14. Oktober
Mittwoch, 14. Oktober 2020
Kevin Morby: OMG Rock n Roll
Album: Oh My God
Kevin Morby: Beautiful Strangers
Single
Kevin Morby: Baltimore (County Line)
Single
Kevin Morby: Wander
Album: Sundowner
Kurt Vile & John Prine: How Lucky
Some Things
Album: Speed, Sound, Lonely KV (EP)
John Prine: Hello In There
Album: John Prine
Stella Sommer: Young Ghost, Old Century
Single
King Hannah: Créme Brulée
Single
Mazzy Star: Fade Into You
Album: So Tonight That I Might See
THALA: Serenade
Single
Laura Jane Grace: Mountain Song
Album: Stay Alive
Against Me!: Fuckmylife666
Album: Transgender Dysphoria Blues
Ela Minus: El Cielo No Es De Nadie
Single