Playlist Matthias Hacker

Donnerstag, 01. Oktober 2020

The Jaded Hearts Club

Reach Out (I'll be there)

Album: You’ve Always Been Here

The Nude Party

Easier Said And Done

Album: Mdinight Manor

Death Valley Girls

The Universe

Album: Under The Spell Of Joy

Hello Forever

Get It Right

Album: Get It Right

Róisín Murphy

We Get Together

Album: Róisín Machine

Jónsi

Salt Licorice (feat. Robyn)

Album: Shiver

Wandl

Mommies

Album: Womb

Sa-Roc

Something Real

Album: The Sharecropper's Daughter

Aloe Blacc

Glory Day

Album: All Love Everything

Deerhof

Love Lore 5

Album: Love -Lore

Theo Parrish

Hennyweed Buckdance

Album: Wuddaji