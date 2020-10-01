Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Matthias Hacker

Von: Matthias Hacker

Stand: 01.10.2020

01 Oktober

Donnerstag, 01. Oktober 2020

The Jaded Hearts Club
Reach Out (I'll be there)
Album: You’ve Always Been Here

The Nude Party
Easier Said And Done
Album: Mdinight Manor

Death Valley Girls
The Universe
Album: Under The Spell Of Joy

Hello Forever
Get It Right
Album: Get It Right

Róisín Murphy
We Get Together
Album: Róisín Machine

Jónsi
Salt Licorice (feat. Robyn)
Album: Shiver

Wandl
Mommies
Album: Womb

Sa-Roc
Something Real
Album: The Sharecropper's Daughter

Aloe Blacc
Glory Day
Album: All Love Everything

Deerhof
Love Lore 5
Album: Love -Lore

Theo Parrish
Hennyweed Buckdance
Album: Wuddaji


0