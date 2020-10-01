Playlist Matthias Hacker
01. Oktober
Donnerstag, 01. Oktober 2020
The Jaded Hearts Club
Reach Out (I'll be there)
Album: You’ve Always Been Here
The Nude Party
Easier Said And Done
Album: Mdinight Manor
Death Valley Girls
The Universe
Album: Under The Spell Of Joy
Hello Forever
Get It Right
Album: Get It Right
Róisín Murphy
We Get Together
Album: Róisín Machine
Jónsi
Salt Licorice (feat. Robyn)
Album: Shiver
Wandl
Mommies
Album: Womb
Sa-Roc
Something Real
Album: The Sharecropper's Daughter
Aloe Blacc
Glory Day
Album: All Love Everything
Deerhof
Love Lore 5
Album: Love -Lore
Theo Parrish
Hennyweed Buckdance
Album: Wuddaji