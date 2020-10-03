Playlist Karl Bruckmaier

Samstag, 03. Oktober 2020

Bill Callahan

35

Album: Gold Album

Bonnie “Prince” Billy

Wild Dandelion Rose

Album: Hello Sorrow Hello Joy

Three Queens in Mourning

Madeleine Mary

Album: Hello Sorrow Hello Joy

Alasdair Roberts

Ice Age

Album: The Songs of my Boyhood

Bonnie “Prince” Billy

People Living

Album: Wolf of the Cosmos

Susanna

Enemy

Album: Baudelaire & Piano

Frieda Hyvönen

Once I was a Serene Teenaged Child

Album: Until Death Comes

Nick Cave

Galleon Ship

Album: Idiot Prayer

Seamus Fogarty

Bus Shelter Blues

Album: A Bag of Eyes

Judie Collins

Sweet Greens and Blues

Album: Heart’s Ease

Sally Ann Morgan

Thread Song

Album: Thread

Gretchen Peters

Frisco Depot

Album: The Songs of Mickey Newbury