Playlist Karl Bruckmaier

Stand: 03.10.2020

03 Oktober

Samstag, 03. Oktober 2020

Bill Callahan
35
Album: Gold Album

Bonnie “Prince” Billy
Wild Dandelion Rose
Album: Hello Sorrow Hello Joy

Three Queens in Mourning
Madeleine Mary
Album: Hello Sorrow Hello Joy

Alasdair Roberts
Ice Age
Album: The Songs of my Boyhood

Bonnie “Prince” Billy
People Living
Album: Wolf of the Cosmos

Susanna
Enemy
Album: Baudelaire & Piano

Frieda Hyvönen
Once I was a Serene Teenaged Child
Album: Until Death Comes

Nick Cave
Galleon Ship
Album: Idiot Prayer

Seamus Fogarty
Bus Shelter Blues
Album: A Bag of Eyes

Judie Collins
Sweet Greens and Blues
Album: Heart’s Ease

Sally Ann Morgan
Thread Song
Album: Thread

Gretchen Peters
Frisco Depot
Album: The Songs of Mickey Newbury


