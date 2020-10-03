Playlist Karl Bruckmaier
03. Oktober
Samstag, 03. Oktober 2020
Bill Callahan
35
Album: Gold Album
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
Wild Dandelion Rose
Album: Hello Sorrow Hello Joy
Three Queens in Mourning
Madeleine Mary
Album: Hello Sorrow Hello Joy
Alasdair Roberts
Ice Age
Album: The Songs of my Boyhood
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
People Living
Album: Wolf of the Cosmos
Susanna
Enemy
Album: Baudelaire & Piano
Frieda Hyvönen
Once I was a Serene Teenaged Child
Album: Until Death Comes
Nick Cave
Galleon Ship
Album: Idiot Prayer
Seamus Fogarty
Bus Shelter Blues
Album: A Bag of Eyes
Judie Collins
Sweet Greens and Blues
Album: Heart’s Ease
Sally Ann Morgan
Thread Song
Album: Thread
Gretchen Peters
Frisco Depot
Album: The Songs of Mickey Newbury