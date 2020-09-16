Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Helen Malich

Stand: 16.09.2020

This Is The Kit
Coming to get you nowhere
Single

Crucci Gang mit Francesco Wilking
Il Mio Bungalow
Album: Patate in Wunderland EP

Die Höchste Eisenbahn
Überall (Kirchen Session)
Album: StallWaldKirche Ep

Fenne Lilly
Laundry & Jet Lag
Album: Breach

Dent May
Pour Another Drink
Album: Late Night Checkout

The Flaming Lips
Mother I’ve Taken LSD
Album: American Head

Alicia Keys
Illusion Of Bliss
Album: Here

Bright Eyes
At The Bottom Of Everything
Album: I’m Wide Awake It’s Morning

Jens Lekman
Argument With Myself
Album: Argument With Myself EP

Yo La Tengo
Route 66
Album: Yo La Tengo Is Murdering The Classics

Yo La Tengo
Wasn’t Born To Follow
Album: Sleepless Night EP

Quantic & Alice Russel
Traveling Song
Album: Look Around The Corner

F.S. Blumm
Extal
Album: In Sight

Bernd Begemann
Bleib zuhause im Sommer
Album: Jetzt bist Du in Talkshows


