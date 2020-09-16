Playlist Helen Malich

Mittwoch, 16. September 2020

This Is The Kit

Coming to get you nowhere

Single

Crucci Gang mit Francesco Wilking

Il Mio Bungalow

Album: Patate in Wunderland EP

Die Höchste Eisenbahn

Überall (Kirchen Session)

Album: StallWaldKirche Ep

Fenne Lilly

Laundry & Jet Lag

Album: Breach

Dent May

Pour Another Drink

Album: Late Night Checkout

The Flaming Lips

Mother I’ve Taken LSD

Album: American Head

Alicia Keys

Illusion Of Bliss

Album: Here

Bright Eyes

At The Bottom Of Everything

Album: I’m Wide Awake It’s Morning

Jens Lekman

Argument With Myself

Album: Argument With Myself EP

Yo La Tengo

Route 66

Album: Yo La Tengo Is Murdering The Classics

Yo La Tengo

Wasn’t Born To Follow

Album: Sleepless Night EP

Quantic & Alice Russel

Traveling Song

Album: Look Around The Corner

F.S. Blumm

Extal

Album: In Sight

Bernd Begemann

Bleib zuhause im Sommer

Album: Jetzt bist Du in Talkshows