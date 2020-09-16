Playlist Helen Malich
16. September
Mittwoch, 16. September 2020
This Is The Kit
Coming to get you nowhere
Single
Crucci Gang mit Francesco Wilking
Il Mio Bungalow
Album: Patate in Wunderland EP
Die Höchste Eisenbahn
Überall (Kirchen Session)
Album: StallWaldKirche Ep
Fenne Lilly
Laundry & Jet Lag
Album: Breach
Dent May
Pour Another Drink
Album: Late Night Checkout
The Flaming Lips
Mother I’ve Taken LSD
Album: American Head
Alicia Keys
Illusion Of Bliss
Album: Here
Bright Eyes
At The Bottom Of Everything
Album: I’m Wide Awake It’s Morning
Jens Lekman
Argument With Myself
Album: Argument With Myself EP
Yo La Tengo
Route 66
Album: Yo La Tengo Is Murdering The Classics
Yo La Tengo
Wasn’t Born To Follow
Album: Sleepless Night EP
Quantic & Alice Russel
Traveling Song
Album: Look Around The Corner
F.S. Blumm
Extal
Album: In Sight
Bernd Begemann
Bleib zuhause im Sommer
Album: Jetzt bist Du in Talkshows